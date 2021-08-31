As provided in Section XI ‘Calculation of the Net Asset Value’ of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 35,037,213.09 or EUR 2.8777 per share on 30 June 2021.

Announcement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 June 2021

As provided in Section XI ‘Calculation of the Net Asset Value’ of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 35,037,213.09 or EUR 2.8777 per share on 30 June 2021. The person authorized to …



