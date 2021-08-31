INVL Technology results for 6 months of 2021

Investments of the Company into managed companies amounted to EUR 31,80 mln at the end of June 2021 and EUR 26,40 mln. at the end of June 2020.

Equity of the Company and the Company's net asset value as of 30 June 2021 was EUR 35,04 mln or EUR 2.88 per share. At the end of 2020, these figures were EUR 33,73 million and EUR 2,77 respectively.

The net profit of the Company for 6 months of 2021 was EUR 1,312 thousand, the net profit of the Company for 6 months of 2020 amounted to EUR 264 thousand.

Additional information:

The equity of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, grew 4% (EUR 0.10 per share) in the first half of this year to EUR 35.04 million, or EUR 2.88 per share.

INVL Technology’s net profit in January-June was EUR 1.31 million; in the same period of 2020, it had a net profit of EUR 0.26 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the aggregated revenues of the company’s business holdings decreased 0.3% in the first half of this year to EUR 16.5 million, while their aggregated EBITDA increased 9.7% to EUR 1.47 million. Comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the same period of 2020, the businesses’ aggregated revenues were 5.1% larger, at EUR 9.1 million, and their aggregated EBITDA increased 12.7%, to EUR 1.0 million.

“Contributing significantly to INVL Technology’s results was NRD Cyber Security, working in the area of cyber security, whose revenue doubled and whose profit increased by half a million euros – in the first half of this year it earned EUR 441,000 EBIT while in the same period last year it had a loss of EUR 52,000. We’re seeing increased demand for cyber security services and products, which we think will continue in the future,” said Kazimieras Tonkūnas, INVL Technology’s managing partner.

Smaller demand in international markets and a 9% decrease of the US dollar (the average EUR/USD exchange rate in the first half of this year was 1.2051, compared to 1.1014 in the same period of 2020) had a negative effect on business holdings’ revenues abroad and on the profitability of projects.

A decrease of EUR 416,000 in revenues abroad was partly offset by revenue growth in Lithuania. Revenue from projects undertaken in Lithuania this year made up 59% of all the companies’ revenues, or EUR 9.8 million, and compared to last year grew by EUR 372,000, or 4%.

In total, INVL Technology’s companies conducted 52 projects in a variety of countries in the first half of 2021. One such project was NRD Companies’ action plan for implementing a unique personal identity management system to facilitate interstate movements of people and goods and enhance e-government systems in four member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Novian Technologies introduced critical IT infrastructure managed services on the Norwegian market, and NRD Cyber Security signed a contract with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) on the preparation of a methodology to lay strong foundations for collaboration among institutions of the European Union in times of crisis (on the operational and technical levels).