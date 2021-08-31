Strabag Raises Outlook after EBITDA Jumps 35%
(PLX AI) – Strabag half year EBITDA EUR 406.29 million, up 35% from year-ago period. Half year pretax profit EUR 136.79 million2021 outlook raised: output volume now expected above the previous year’s figure of EUR 15.4 billion – previously …
- (PLX AI) – Strabag half year EBITDA EUR 406.29 million, up 35% from year-ago period.
- Half year pretax profit EUR 136.79 million
- 2021 outlook raised: output volume now expected above the previous year’s figure of EUR 15.4 billion – previously projected at “slightly” higher
- Outlook EBIT margin close to the target of 4 % set for 2022
- Order backlog at all-time high of over EUR 21 billion
