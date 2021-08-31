IMMOFINANZ expands portfolio to include the growth segment of sustainable and affordable housing - up to 12,000 apartments planned



IMMOFINANZ is not only on a growth course throughout Europe with its innovative office and retail solutions but is now expanding its real estate offering to also include affordable and sustainable housing. With Top on STOP, single-storey STOP SHOP retail parks will be overbuilt to create low-price, resource-friendly housing and to create up to 12,000 new apartments over the medium-term. This latest innovation represents a further contribution by IMMOFINANZ to the fight against climate change, ground sealing and the explosion in housing costs and opens up new earnings opportunities while, at the same time, optimising risk.



"In view of the scarcity and increasing cost of inner-city land and the current housing shortage, we have a massive resource with Europe's largest network of retail parks. With Top on STOP, we now want to make the best use of this opportunity and, as an experienced real estate developer, offer affordable and sustainable housing and support the responsible use of valuable land resources", explained Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ, on the underlying strategy. The new Top on STOP concept involves the overbuilding of single-storey retail parks in the STOP SHOP brand to create low-cost housing directly adjacent to local suppliers and recreational facilities. "In this way, we are meeting three of the greatest challenges of our time: We are advancing densification and fighting ground sealing. We are creating high-quality housing for people with lower and middle incomes. And we are building climate-neutral housing with our planned wood construction and ecological energy concepts", added Reindl.

