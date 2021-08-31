Storebrand Buys Danish Real Estate Manager Capital Investment for DKK 500 Million Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 07:46 | 27 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 07:46 | (PLX AI) – Storebrand has entered into an agreement to acquire Capital Investment, a Danish real estate asset manager and investment advisory firm, for DKK 500 million.50% of the purchase price will be financed by the issuance of new shares in … (PLX AI) – Storebrand has entered into an agreement to acquire Capital Investment, a Danish real estate asset manager and investment advisory firm, for DKK 500 million.50% of the purchase price will be financed by the issuance of new shares in … (PLX AI) – Storebrand has entered into an agreement to acquire Capital Investment, a Danish real estate asset manager and investment advisory firm, for DKK 500 million.

50% of the purchase price will be financed by the issuance of new shares in Storebrand

Capital Investment will become part of Storebrand Asset Management's multi-boutique offering and continue as a separate company within real estate activities

Capital Investment, which manages close to DKK 20 billion (NOK 28 billion) of assets, will add investment capabilities and a complementary network for deal sourcing to accelerate the expansion in Denmark and internationally

Capital Investment's pretax 2021 results are estimated to be approximately DKK 60 million



