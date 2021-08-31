Storebrand Buys Danish Real Estate Manager Capital Investment for DKK 500 Million
- (PLX AI) – Storebrand has entered into an agreement to acquire Capital Investment, a Danish real estate asset manager and investment advisory firm, for DKK 500 million.
- 50% of the purchase price will be financed by the issuance of new shares in Storebrand
- Capital Investment will become part of Storebrand Asset Management's multi-boutique offering and continue as a separate company within real estate activities
- Capital Investment, which manages close to DKK 20 billion (NOK 28 billion) of assets, will add investment capabilities and a complementary network for deal sourcing to accelerate the expansion in Denmark and internationally
- Capital Investment's pretax 2021 results are estimated to be approximately DKK 60 million
