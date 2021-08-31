AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

On 30 August 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 40,000 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 4 per share.



Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,052,344 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.26% of the registered share capital. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.