checkAd

Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 08:00  |  18   |   |   

·  This partnership marks Hisense's launch into the Egyptian market

·  Investments to go as high as 170 million dollars

·  Promoting Local Economic Growth and Industrial Development

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leader in manufacturing of consumer electronics and white goods, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Elaraby Group; the largest home appliance enterprise in Egypt; thereby launching - for the first time in Egypt - the Hisense brand; granted with Elaraby Warranty.

(L) Mr Jason Ou, MD, Hisense Middle East & North Africa and (R) Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud Elaraby, CEO of Elaraby Group

With the partnership, investments in manufacturing televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners are expected to go as high as 170 million dollars, while providing an average of 4000 job opportunities. The Elaraby Group's impressive distribution network, along with strong marketing and brand management, will provide a solid support base for Hisense to solidify its position in Egypt.

This partnership was announced during the press conference and ceremony held between Hisense and Elaraby Group, at one of Cairo's prominent hotels, on Thursday, the 26th of August.

The event was attended by several key industry dignitaries; namely General Mohamed El-Zallat, Chairman of The Industrial Development Authority (IDA), General Abdul Raouf Al-Ahmady, Chairman of the Industrial Control Authority, Dr. Abdulfattah Afify, Chairman of the Egyptian Organization for Standards and Quality, and Dr. Ibrahim Elsegini, Assistant to the Minister of Economic Affairs. Elaraby Group was represented by Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud Elaraby, CEO, as well as Eng. Ibrahim Elaraby, Vice Chairman of Elaraby Group and Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, while Hisense International was represented by Mr. Jason Ou, Managing Director of Hisense Middle East and North Africa. The event witnessed the attendance of top tier journalists, and prominent media figures, as well as several representatives of both Egyptian and Chinese corporate entities.

During the ceremony, Mr. Ou said, "It is our pleasure to announce our strategic partnership with Elaraby Group; the biggest manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics in Egypt. Our partnership with Elaraby Group; being a prominent world-class organization of home appliances manufacturing, grants us an unmatchable opportunity to manufacture and market our products in Egypt; and is definitely considered a step forward towards expanding our investments in the Middle Eastern and North African regions."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation ·  This partnership marks Hisense's launch into the Egyptian market ·  Investments to go as high as 170 million dollars ·  Promoting Local Economic Growth and Industrial Development DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hisense, a leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cloud Testing Market Size to Reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Cloud ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
JS Global Lifestyle reports 2021 interim results, with net profit doubling year-on-year
LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2021 Interim Results
Azure Power Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2022
Hemp Fiber Market Projected To Reach $43.75 Billion By 2027
Romeo Doge is Looking to Launch its Deflationary Token in the Market with Fixed Liquidity
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...