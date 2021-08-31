Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leader in manufacturing of consumer electronics and white goods, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Elaraby Group; the largest home appliance enterprise in Egypt; thereby launching - for the first time in Egypt - the Hisense brand; granted with Elaraby Warranty.

With the partnership, investments in manufacturing televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners are expected to go as high as 170 million dollars, while providing an average of 4000 job opportunities. The Elaraby Group's impressive distribution network, along with strong marketing and brand management, will provide a solid support base for Hisense to solidify its position in Egypt.

This partnership was announced during the press conference and ceremony held between Hisense and Elaraby Group, at one of Cairo's prominent hotels, on Thursday, the 26th of August.

The event was attended by several key industry dignitaries; namely General Mohamed El-Zallat, Chairman of The Industrial Development Authority (IDA), General Abdul Raouf Al-Ahmady, Chairman of the Industrial Control Authority, Dr. Abdulfattah Afify, Chairman of the Egyptian Organization for Standards and Quality, and Dr. Ibrahim Elsegini, Assistant to the Minister of Economic Affairs. Elaraby Group was represented by Eng. Mohamed Mahmoud Elaraby, CEO, as well as Eng. Ibrahim Elaraby, Vice Chairman of Elaraby Group and Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, while Hisense International was represented by Mr. Jason Ou, Managing Director of Hisense Middle East and North Africa. The event witnessed the attendance of top tier journalists, and prominent media figures, as well as several representatives of both Egyptian and Chinese corporate entities.

During the ceremony, Mr. Ou said, "It is our pleasure to announce our strategic partnership with Elaraby Group; the biggest manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics in Egypt. Our partnership with Elaraby Group; being a prominent world-class organization of home appliances manufacturing, grants us an unmatchable opportunity to manufacture and market our products in Egypt; and is definitely considered a step forward towards expanding our investments in the Middle Eastern and North African regions."