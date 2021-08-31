Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million orders within a single month

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

31.08.2021 / 08:00

Baedal Minjok (Delivery Hero's app in South Korea, operated by Woowa) processed 100 million orders in August 2021

Delivery Hero strongly believes in the potential of the Korean market and sees further business growth ahead

One of the key investment areas for Delivery Hero and Woowa in Korea has been own delivery, with the goal to grow the own delivery order volume to 15 million in December 2021

Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, today announced a new peak of orders from its Korean subsidiary Woowa. As the operator of the largest online food delivery platform in South Korea ("Baedal Minjok" or "Baemin"), Woowa[1] delivered 100 million orders in August 2021. Delivery Hero is particularly proud of reaching this record as it is yet another proofpoint of the high potential of the Korean delivery market and underlines Woowa's strong operational performance.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We have always seen tremendous potential both in Woowa and the Korean market at large, and the growth of order numbers proves us right. We have had a fantastic start to the partnership with tremendous success in launching own delivery and a new multi-vertical user interface which improves customer experience. This has not only generated value for our customers but also riders, restaurants, local businesses and the full delivery ecosystem. Seeing Korea reaching these order levels further highlights how much growth potential we have in many of our international markets."

Benefitting from both a large pool of tech talents and an innovative mindset, Korea is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of the delivery industry. Together, Delivery Hero and Woowa have been heavily investing in ramping up own delivery ("OD") in South Korea, and the share of OD orders already doubled to 8% in June compared to February with Seoul now reaching as high as 29%. The company will continue to expand this service to new cities and aims at reaching an OD order volume of 15 million in December.