DGAP-News Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Growth with outstanding Premium and Overseas Performance
|
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Growth with outstanding Premium and Overseas Performance
Despite inflations in raw material in the first half of the year, Haier Smart Home achieved strong growth compared with both 2020 and 2019, demonstrating the Company has entered the rising period of Rendanheyi transformation.
Continuous cost optimization, expense ratio reduced by 2.3 pct
Revenue in China recorded a year-on-year growth of 29.9% in the first half of the year. Benefiting from the continuous digital transformation including 'Direct Sales', 'Service Personnel' and'Supply Chain, Haier's operation and cost efficiency have been further optimized after three consecutive quarters. The Company's expense ratio, excluding the spinoff of COSMOPlat, was further optimized by 2.3 pct, with selling expense ratio decreased by 1.6 pct and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.7 pct.
Haier Smart Home Ltd. Registered (D) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD: Wie Apple nur für Haushaltsgeräte.....WKN A2JM2W
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare