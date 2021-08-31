checkAd

DGAP-News Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Growth with outstanding Premium and Overseas Performance

31.08.2021, 08:00   

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Growth with outstanding Premium and Overseas Performance

31.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home publishes Half-Year Results: strong Revenue and Three-Digit Profit Growth with outstanding Premium and Overseas Performance

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 31 August 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier Smart Home" or "the Company", stock code: 690D.DE, 600690.SH, 6690.HK) published its half-year report 2021 on 30 August 2021. In the first half of the year, the Company recorded sales revenue of RMB111.6 billion, an increase of 16.6% and 11.6% compared with the corresponding period in 2020 and 2019. Excluding the disposal of COSMOPlat, revenue would have increased by 27.2% and 22.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2020 and 2019. Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was RMB6.8 billion, an increase of 146.4% and 35.5% compared with the corresponding periods in 2020 and 2019. Cash flow from operating activities was RMB8.4 billion, representing an increase of 1651.6% and 132.6% over the corresponding periods in 2020 and 2019.

Despite inflations in raw material in the first half of the year, Haier Smart Home achieved strong growth compared with both 2020 and 2019, demonstrating the Company has entered the rising period of Rendanheyi transformation.

Continuous cost optimization, expense ratio reduced by 2.3 pct

Revenue in China recorded a year-on-year growth of 29.9% in the first half of the year. Benefiting from the continuous digital transformation including 'Direct Sales', 'Service Personnel' and'Supply Chain, Haier's operation and cost efficiency have been further optimized after three consecutive quarters. The Company's expense ratio, excluding the spinoff of COSMOPlat, was further optimized by 2.3 pct, with selling expense ratio decreased by 1.6 pct and administrative expense ratio decreased by 0.7 pct.

08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Haier Smart Home veröffentlicht Halbjahreszahlen 2021: Starkes Umsatz- und dreistelliges Gewinnwachstum mit außergewöhnlicher Performance im Premiummarkt und in Übersee
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.08.21Wie geht es weiter in China? Diese 2 Aktien können dein Vermögen verdoppeln!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.08.21DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten