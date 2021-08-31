Verona Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM EDT / 12:00 PM BST on Monday, September 13, 2021.



A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.