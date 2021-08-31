Cornish Metals Reports Results From Ongoing United Downs Drill Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from five new diamond drill holes that are part of the ongoing drill programme at the United Downs copper – tin project, Cornwall UK. This drill programme is designed to follow up on the discovery of high-grade copper – tin mineralisation in a structure now named “UD Lode” (formerly named “Lithium Lode”), announced April 6, 2020 (14.7metres (“m”) grading 8.5% copper and 1.2% tin).

Key Points

UD Lode has been intersected in five of the six drill holes reported to date, and has been traced over a 200m strike length and remains open along strike

Four new zones of copper +/- tin +/- silver mineralisation have been intersected

The table below summarises all intercepts from the current drill programme





Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Copper

(%) Tin

(%) Silver

(g/t) Structure Hole Length

(m) UD21_001* 47.57 48.61 1.04 - 7.9 % - New zone 260.24 And 227.1 229.7 2.61 5.2 % 1.3 % 77.0 UD Lode UD21_002 115.85 117.53 1.68 2.75 % 0.05 % 8.0 New zone 464.56 And 405.31 406.34 1.03 0.82 % 0.02 % 22.0 UD Lode UD21_003 217.78 217.99 0.21 1.98 % 0.13 % 21.0 UD Lode 299.04 And 278.33 280.26 1.59 0.04 % 1.14 % 2.0 New zone Inc 278.33 279.07 0.74 0.05 % 1.74 % 1.0 New zone UD21_004 145.44 147.64 2.20 2.63 % 0.11 % 10.0 UD Lode 220.40 Inc 146.44 147.20 0.76 6.38 % 0.28 % 23.0 UD Lode UD21_005 143.69 145.25 1.56 1.62 % 0.26 % 11.0 UD Lode 152.06 Inc 144.81 145.25 0.44 3.83 % 0.04 % 27.0 UD Lode UD21_007 150.37 151.89 1.52 0.94 % 0.07 % 33.0 New zone 357.00 Inc 150.37 150.74 0.37 3.30 % 0.27 % 122.0 New zone And 203.82 205.96 2.14 0.93 % 0.01 % 28.0 New zone Inc 204.88 205.96 1.06 1.59 % 0.01 % 12.0 New zone

* Results for UD21_001 were reported July 5, 2021

* Reported intercepts are drilled lengths. True thicknesses of the mineralised intercepts are estimated to range between 30-60% of the drilled lengths.

* The results reported to date represent a total of 3,042m of drilling. A further 5,000m – 6,000m is planned.

Richard Williams, CEO, stated “Drilling at United Downs has successfully demonstrated the continuity of UD Lode along strike over a 200m distance, and highlights the potential to discover new zones of copper – tin – silver mineralisation adjacent to the main target. Drilling is ongoing to fully determine the lateral and vertical extent of these zones of mineralisation.”

The linked plan map and cross section provide an overview of where drilling has been conducted to date, and where the zones of mineralisation occur. Contrary to initial interpretation, UD Lode dips south at approximately 80 degrees, counter to the predominant trends in the area.

Results for drill holes UD21_006 and UD21_008 to UD21-010 will be released as received.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology at United Downs comprises metasediments (locally termed “killas”), which overlie an intrusive granite body. All the historic copper mines within the area (United Mines and Consolidated Mines) and the historic tin, copper and zinc mines (Mount Wellington and Wheal Jane) exploited mineralisation hosted entirely within killas.

The mineralisation is primarily hosted in narrow, steeply dipping vein or “lode” structures, and consists of cassiterite (tin), chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) with other copper minerals such as chalcocite and bornite occasionally present.

United Mines and Consolidated Mines, located 200m south and 400m north of UD Lode, respectively, operated between the early 1700s and the 1870s, mining high-grade copper ores (reported grades of 7.5% copper) to depths of up to 500m below surface.

Mount Wellington and Wheal Jane mines exploited similar structures located along strike from the historic mining at United Downs, where tin, copper and zinc mineralisation was mined and processed until 1978 and 1991, respectively. Wheal Jane was mined to a depth of approximately 500m below surface whereas Mount Wellington only reached approximately 200m depth before closing. Mount Wellington is located within Cornish Metals’ mineral rights and was still in mineralisation when the mined closed.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Drilling at United Downs is being performed by Priority Drilling Company Ltd using an Epiroc Christensen CT14 Diamond Drill Rig. Mineralised zones were drilled in NQ (76 millimetre (“mm”) diameter) to recover a 48mm diameter drillcore. Core recovery was greater than 95%. The core was logged, split and sampled by Cornish Metals personnel. The samples, comprising half core, were sent for assay at ALS Minerals, Loughrea, Ireland. Sample preparation involved crushing to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split and pulverised to 85% less than 75 microns. The analytical method used was X-ray fluorescence (XRF) following a lithium borate fusion. Samples were assayed for with this technique include Cu, Sn, W, Zn and As. A multi-element 4 Acid Digestion ICP-AES analysis was also carried out to further characterise the mineralisation and alteration assemblages. Overlimit assays on Ag were carried out using a 3 acid digest and a HCl leach ICP AES analysis. Comprehensive Quality Assurance / Quality Control programme using standards, duplicates and blanks was included within the sampling programme.

The technical information in this news release has been compiled by Mr. Owen Mihalop. Mr. Mihalop has reviewed and takes responsibility for the data and geological interpretation. Mr. Owen Mihalop (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng) is Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012) and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals owns a 100% interest in the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The Company recently published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty (see news release dated June 9, 2021), as summarised below. The “South Crofty Tin Project Mineral Resource Update” report, dated June 7, 2021, authored by Mr. N. Szebor, CGeol (London), EuroGeol, FGS, of AMC Consultants (UK) Ltd, can be accessed on the Company’s web and SEDAR page.

South Crofty Summary Mineral Resource Estimate Area Classification Mass

(‘000 tonnes) Grade Contained Tin /

Tin Equivalent

(‘000 tonnes) Increase in contained

Tin / Tin equivalent

from 2016 MRE Lower Mine



Indicated 2,084 1.59% Sn 33 10.2% Inferred 1,937 1.67% Sn 32 129.8% Upper Mine



Indicated 277 1.01% SnEq 3 9.5% Inferred 493 0.93% SnEq 5 8.0%

The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

