Vestas Gets 181 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and installUpon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output …



