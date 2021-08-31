Vestas Gets 181 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and installUpon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output …
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and installUpon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia.
- The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install
- Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare