Delivery Hero's Woowa Delivered Record 100 Million Orders in August Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 08:04 | 26 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 08:04 | (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million orders within a single month in August.

Delivery Hero strongly believes in the potential of the Korean market and sees further business growth ahead, company says

Delivery Hero and Woowa in Korea has own delivery targets, with the goal to grow the own delivery order volume to 15 million in December 2021

Delivery Hero and Woowa have been heavily investing in ramping up own delivery (“OD”) in South Korea, and the share of OD orders already doubled to 8% in June compared to February with Seoul now reaching as high as 29%

The company will continue to expand this service to new cities and aims at reaching an OD order volume of 15 million in December



