Olvi Gets 96.8% of Bryggeriet Vestfyen, Completes Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Olvi confirms acquisition of Danish brewing company Bryggeriet Vestfyen.The main condition for the completion of the acquisition was that Olvi would be able to increase its holding to 90%The acquisition is confirmed with a 96.8% …
(PLX AI) – Olvi confirms acquisition of Danish brewing company Bryggeriet Vestfyen.The main condition for the completion of the acquisition was that Olvi would be able to increase its holding to 90%The acquisition is confirmed with a 96.8% …
- (PLX AI) – Olvi confirms acquisition of Danish brewing company Bryggeriet Vestfyen.
- The main condition for the completion of the acquisition was that Olvi would be able to increase its holding to 90%
- The acquisition is confirmed with a 96.8% holding
- Bryggeriet Vestfyen A/S is part of Olvi Group starting from 1 September 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare