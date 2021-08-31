Interim report for the first half-year 2021

Strong Adjusted EBITDA growth across all business segments was driven mostly by Green Generation due to the installed capacity increase as a result of Kaunas CHP and Vilnius CHP’s WtE unit launch, and better results from Kaunas HPP due to higher electricity prices. It was also affected by improved results in Customers & Solutions due favourable changes in gas market prices and higher distributed volumes’ effect in the Networks as a result of colder weather, which will level off during the year.

Outlook for 2021

Driven by robust H1 2021 financial results, the Group reiterates Adjusted EBITDA guidance of EUR 300–310 million for 2021, representing 3-6% increase compared to 2020 actual result, which is mainly supported by the growth in Green Generation segment due to the full-year result of Kaunas CHP which was launched last year, the start of commercial activities of Vilnius CHP’s WtE unit, and Pomerania WF.

Shareholder return

Subject to approval at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and in line with our dividend policy, the Group intends to pay EUR 43.75 million in dividends (or dividend per share in the range of EUR 0.589 – 0.5991) for the first half of 2021.

Strategy delivery

During the reporting period, the Group increased its Green Generation installed capacity by 43 MW to 1,120 MW compared to H1 2020, as a result of the launch of Kaunas CHP (24 MWe, 70 MWth) in August 2020 and Vilnius CHP’s WtE unit (19 MWe, 60 MWth) in March 2021.

All remaining Green Generation projects are fully on track with exceptions for Pomerania WF (94MW) and Polish solar portfolio I (up to 170MW). In Pomerania WF all turbines are fully constructed and currently generate electricity, however, COD is expected around Q3 2021 once the generation licence is obtained. This reflects around 6-month COD delay, which resulted mainly due to COVID and other typical development project risks. In Polish solar portfolio I, agreement renegotiations with the developer (Sun Investment Group) have been initiated, as no projects were awarded CfD tariff in the last two auctions.