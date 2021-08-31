checkAd

DGAP-News GAIA CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

GAIA CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

31.08.2021 / 08:19
Vancouver, British Columbia - August 30, 2021 - Gaia Grow Corp. (the "Company" or "Gaia") (CSE: GAIA; Frankfurt: GG0) announces that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for additional gross proceeds of $232,500. When combined with the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company has raised $1,068,500 through the issuance of 21,370,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each "Unit" consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable at a price of $0.055. A total of 16,720,000 Warrants issued in connection with the initial tranche of the Offering expire on July 29, 2024, and 4,650,000 Warrants issued in connection with the final tranche of Offering expire on August 30, 2024.

All securities issued in the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company has paid a total of $33,775 and issued 675,500 Warrants to certain arms-length parties who have assisted by introducing subscribers to the Company.

The Company also announces that it has settled outstanding indebtedness of $46,725 owing to an arms-length creditor through the issuance of 934,500 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fp@gaiagrow.com

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

