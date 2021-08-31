checkAd

Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Ignitis grupė

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the parent company), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the parent company to be held on Monday, 27 September 2021, at 1 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Konstitucijos Av. 20, Vilnius, LT-09308.

The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting is:

  • regarding the assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.
  • regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.
  • regarding the allocation of dividends for shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2021.
  • regarding the election of the audit company to perform the audit of the financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and determination of the terms of payment for audit services.
  • regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.
  • regarding the revocation of the members of the Audit Committee of AB “Ignitis grupė” and election of new members for the new term of the Audit Committee and approval of the Regulations of the Audit Committee.
  • regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.
  • regarding the change of the registered office of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

The detailed agenda with proposed resolutions with their justifications are further described in the enclosed notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place the Management Board strongly recommends that shareholders do not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to participate by filling in the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the parent company. The general ballot paper and information on its signing and submission are available on the parent company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

Accordingly, the parent company:

  • asks to inform about the need to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 23 September 2021) to the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt (in order for the parent company to take measures to maintain safe distances during the meeting in advance);
  • will not allow shareholders of the parent company who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;
  • reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful.

For additional information, please contact:


Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

 

