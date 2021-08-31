Buy Bakkafrost on Limited Salmon Supply, High Demand, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 08:20 | 20 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 08:20 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost pricesDemand will gradually … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost pricesDemand will gradually … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said.

Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost prices

Demand will gradually rise in the second half of 2021, as corona restrictions are lifted and Christmas approaches, Handelsbanken said

Handelsbanken rates Bakkafrost buy, with price target NOK 800 Bakkafrost P/F Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bakkafrost P/F Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer