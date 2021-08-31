Buy Bakkafrost on Limited Salmon Supply, High Demand, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost pricesDemand will gradually …
(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said. Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost pricesDemand will gradually …
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost is set to benefit from low global supply of salmon as just demand is growing, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- Salmon supply is expected to show negative growth through next year, which should boost prices
- Demand will gradually rise in the second half of 2021, as corona restrictions are lifted and Christmas approaches, Handelsbanken said
- Handelsbanken rates Bakkafrost buy, with price target NOK 800
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare