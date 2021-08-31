checkAd

EQS-News Yandex to acquire Uber's interest in the FoodTech, Delivery and Self-Driving Businesses; receives a call option to acquire Uber's remaining interest in Mobility businesses

Yandex to acquire Uber's interest in the FoodTech, Delivery and Self-Driving Businesses; receives a call option to acquire Uber's remaining interest in Mobility businesses

Yandex to acquire
Uber's interest in the FoodTech, Delivery and Self-Driving Businesses; receives a call option to acquire Uber's remaining interest in Mobility businesses
 
Yandex will own 100% of Yandex Eats, Lavka, Delivery and Self-Driving Group businesses
Yandex and employees will increase share in mobility-focused MLU to approximately 71%
Yandex receives a call option to acquire Uber's remaining stake in MLU at an agreed price over a two-year period
 
Moscow, Amsterdam, August 31, 2021 - Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, announces that it has entered into a binding agreement with Uber to restructure the ownership of their joint ventures, MLU B.V. ("MLU") and Yandex Self-Driving B.V. ("SDG").
 
Under this agreement, for total consideration of $1.0 billion in cash, Yandex will receive:
 
  • Uber's 33.5% indirect interest in Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, giving Yandex 100% ownership in all three businesses;
  • Uber's 18.2% interest in Yandex Self-Driving Group (SDG), giving Yandex 100% ownership in the business; and
  • An additional 4.5% interest in the newly restructured MLU, which will focus on mobility businesses, giving Yandex and its employees a total of approximately 71% ownership in the joint venture. This includes:
    • approximately 68.3% ownership of Yandex and management in the joint venture; and
    • approximately 2.8% reserved for employee equity incentive program of MLU.
