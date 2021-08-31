DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS FILES ACID-BASED HYDROGELS USA PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATION

Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 31st, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on ADC therapeutics for cancer targeting with its AccumTM technology and cancer vaccine therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the expansion of its patent portfolio through the filing of itsAccumTM technology-based USA Provisional Patent Application named "Steroid Acid-Based Hydrogels".

Hydrogels are cross-linked polymer networks that can swell and retain a significant amount of water within its structure. Hydrogels are commonly used in various industries and have a wide variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics (drug delivery systems), biomedical, food additives, cosmetics (hygienic products), environmental, energy, agriculture as well as the mining industry for dewatering.

Defence's novel AccumTM hydrogel was spontaneously formed within a matter of seconds immediately following resuspension at room temperature. Hydrogel formation was evaluated upon dissolution of the different AccumTM variants peptide or steroid acid-peptide AccumTM variants in different aqueous solvents. The kinetics of hydrogel formation was found to be dependent on the steroid acid-peptide conjugate, concentration of the steroid acid-peptide conjugate, as well as the aqueous solvent used.



"The hydrogels sector is growing at a fast pace and Defence's versatility of its AccumTM technology gives Defence another business opportunity that the Defence team is planning to advance to a commercialization level. Defence will be a participant in this emerging market, with our lab-based studies that have clearly demonstrated the positive result in that different steroid acid-hnRNPA1 (an AccumTM variants) spontaneously and rapidly forms a new hydrogel when dissolved in various aqueous solvents at different temperatures and concentrations. By its versatility, Defence's novel AccumTM hydrogel will be able to target the personal specific needs of each customer" said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence.