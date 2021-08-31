NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

31.08.2021

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of Dialog Shares

31 August 2021

Recommended Cash Offer

for

Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog")

by

Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas")

Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of Dialog Shares

On 8 February 2021, the boards of Dialog and Renesas announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Renesas of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"), which was contained in a document published on 8 March 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

Further to the announcement made by Dialog and Renesas on 30 August 2021 regarding the Scheme having become effective, Dialog announces that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") has suspended the trading of Dialog Shares in the regulated market of the FSE prior to the commencement of trading hours of the FSE on 31 August 2021. It is expected that the FSE will terminate the trading of Dialog Shares after the end of trading hours of the FSE on 31 August 2021 and cancel the listing of Dialog Shares in due course thereafter.

Full details of the Acquisition are set out in the Scheme Document. Except as otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document.