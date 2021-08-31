checkAd

DGAP-News ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic Revenue and Earnings Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021, 08:30  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic Revenue and Earnings Growth

31.08.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic Revenue and Earnings Growth

- Revenues increase by 95.2 % to EUR 73.0m during 1st half-year 2021 (prev. year: EUR 37.4 m)

- EBIT multiplies, climbing to EUR 19.1m (prev. year: EUR 1.2m)

- Consolidated earnings rise significantly to EUR 4.7m (prev. year: EUR -11.6m)

- Earnings per share of EUR 0.14 (prev. year: EUR -0.36)

- Forecast for significant revenue and earnings growth in 2021 upheld

 

Berlin, 31 August 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, keeps growing dynamically and looks back on an extremely successful first half-year.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, expressed his contentment: "Overall, we achieved an excellent business performance. Compared to the first half-year of 2020, we nearly doubled our revenues. Our EBIT multiplied. All business units contributed to this excellent performance. Our strong strategic market position will serve as basis for our long-term success."

Consolidated revenues rose by 95.2 % to EUR 73.0 million (prev. year: EUR 37.4 million). Even more dynamic was the performance of consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbing to EUR 19.1 million (prev. year: EUR 1.2 million). Accordingly, the consolidated earnings increased to EUR 4.7 million (prev. year: EUR -11.6 million) and earnings per share rose to EUR 0.14 (prev. year: EUR -0.36).

Contributions to operating income from fair value adjustments of investment properties - meaning the real estate portfolio of ACCENTRO which is held, developed and rented out longer-term - had a very positive impact on EBIT with EUR 16.3 million. This clearly demonstrates the quality and the capital appreciation potential of this real estate portfolio.

Seite 1 von 4
Accentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic Revenue and Earnings Growth DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic Revenue and Earnings Growth 31.08.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bieter: Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
EQS-Adhoc: TX Group, Ringier, La Mobilière and General Atlantic form joint venture to create leading digital ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. erhöht Guidance für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund starker operativer und ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beschleunigt Entwicklung in Utah
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: ACCENTRO zeigt dynamisches Wachstum bei Umsatz und Ergebnis
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ACCENTRO: Überzeugende Eckdaten zum Halbjahr
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
04.08.21Accentro Real Estate: Verkaufsvolumen mehr als verdoppelt
4investors | Kommentare
04.08.21DGAP-News: ACCENTRO zeigt herausragendes 1. Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
04.08.21DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Shows Outstanding First Half Year 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21DGAP-News: ACCENTRO zeigt herausragendes 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten