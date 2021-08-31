DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate ACCENTRO Reports Dynamic Revenue and Earnings Growth 31.08.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenues increase by 95.2 % to EUR 73.0m during 1st half-year 2021 (prev. year: EUR 37.4 m)

- EBIT multiplies, climbing to EUR 19.1m (prev. year: EUR 1.2m)

- Consolidated earnings rise significantly to EUR 4.7m (prev. year: EUR -11.6m)

- Earnings per share of EUR 0.14 (prev. year: EUR -0.36)

- Forecast for significant revenue and earnings growth in 2021 upheld

Berlin, 31 August 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, keeps growing dynamically and looks back on an extremely successful first half-year.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, expressed his contentment: "Overall, we achieved an excellent business performance. Compared to the first half-year of 2020, we nearly doubled our revenues. Our EBIT multiplied. All business units contributed to this excellent performance. Our strong strategic market position will serve as basis for our long-term success."

Consolidated revenues rose by 95.2 % to EUR 73.0 million (prev. year: EUR 37.4 million). Even more dynamic was the performance of consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbing to EUR 19.1 million (prev. year: EUR 1.2 million). Accordingly, the consolidated earnings increased to EUR 4.7 million (prev. year: EUR -11.6 million) and earnings per share rose to EUR 0.14 (prev. year: EUR -0.36).

Contributions to operating income from fair value adjustments of investment properties - meaning the real estate portfolio of ACCENTRO which is held, developed and rented out longer-term - had a very positive impact on EBIT with EUR 16.3 million. This clearly demonstrates the quality and the capital appreciation potential of this real estate portfolio.