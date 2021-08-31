Eolus Vind AB interim report April 1 2021 – June 30 2021

checkAd

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 31st, 2021

3 Months April 2021 – June 2021

  • Net sales 673.1 (409.9) MSEK.
  • EBIT 8.2 (64.2) MSEK. Profit before tax -4.3 /16.2) MSEK. Net profit -1.5 (22.9) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.06 (0.92) SEK.
  • During the period 13 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 13 (0) MW.
  • During the period the equivalent of 13 (1) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 47 (1) MW was handed over to customers.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 921 (687) MW under asset management.
  • In May Eolus completed and handed over the repowering project Wind Wall 1 in Tehachapi, California, USA, to Cubico Sustainable Investments. The wind farm is covered by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon Web Services and has an installed capacity of 47 MW. Eolus will provide asset management services for the wind farm.
  • In June Eolus signed an agreement with RWE to acquire two fully permitted wind power projects in Sweden. The projects located in SE3 totals 99 MW and Eolus has initiated the sales process with the ambition to sign an agreement with an investor during the autumn of 2021.
  • In June Eolus together with Hydro REIN signed an agreement to acquire the fully permitted wind power project Stor-Skälsjön from Enercon. The project, located in SE2, totals up to 260 MW and is covered by a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hydro. The sales process to sell a majority of the shares has been initiated and planned commissioning is during 2023.

6 Months January 2021 – June 2021

  • Net sales 914.6 (549.9) MSEK.
  • EBIT -21.2 (-58.0) MSEK. Profit before tax -25.4 (-65.2) MSEK. Net profit -18.3 (-40.9) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.74 (-1.64) SEK.
  • During the four months period 13 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 47 (0) MW.
  • During the four months period the equivalent of 13 (2) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 13 (2) MW was handed over to customers.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 921 (687) MW under asset management.
  • Eolus financial year has changed from September 1st – August 31st to January 1st – December 31st. During the financial year that ended December 31st 2020 the presented periods where based on a prolonged financial year starting September 1st 2019. During 2021 the comparative figures will be presented for quarters corresponding to the period in year 2020. It means that comparative periods during 2021 will correspond to interim periods that have not been presented before.
Financial summary Interim Interim 6 month 6 month Rolling 12 Full year
  Apr 2021 Apr 2020 Jan 2021 Jan 2020 Apr 2020 Sep 2019
  -Jun 2021 -Jun 2020 -Jun 2021 -Jun 2020 -Jun 2021 -Dec 2020
Net sales, MSEK 673,1 409,9 914,6 549,9 2 367,5 2 468,6
EBIT, MSEK 8,2 64,2 -21,2 -58,0 105,8 280,0
Profit before tax, MSEK -4,3 16,2 -25,4 -65,2 41,5 182,6
Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK 5,2 17,7 -17,7 16,2 4,9 69,6
Net profit, MSEK -1,5 22,9 -18,3 -40,9 35,9 198,3
Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0,06 0,92 -0,74 -1,64 1,44 7,96
             
Equity per share, SEK 39,14 39,66 39,14 39,66 39,14 41,63
Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK 367,1 83,5 315,8 -232,6 295,5 -483,7
Total assets, MSEK 1 804,6 1 939,3 1 804,6 1 939,3 1 804,6 1 808,2
Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 562,6 275,6 562,6 275,6 562,6 304,2
Signed customer contracts, MSEK 4 359,4 4 751,6 4 359,4 4 751,6 4 359,4 5 130,9
             
No of turbines taken into operation, amount 13,0 0,0 13,0 0,0 51,0 81,0
No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 13,0 1,0 13,0 2,0 51,0 83,0
Turbines taken into operation, MW 46,8 0,0 46,8 0,0 207,1 323,7
Turbines handed over to customers, MW 46,8 0,8 46,8 1,6 207,1 325,3
Managed turbines, MW 921 687 921 687 921 903
             
Equity/assets ratio, % 54,0 50,9 54,0 50,9 54,0 57,3
Return on equity after tax, % 3,7 24,2 3,7 24,2 3,7 20,6**
**return on equity after tax is calculated for 16 months earnings relative to avarage equity.        

For further information contact:

