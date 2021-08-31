Eolus Vind AB interim report April 1 2021 – June 30 2021

Financial summary Interim Interim 6 month 6 month Rolling 12 Full year

Apr 2021 Apr 2020 Jan 2021 Jan 2020 Apr 2020 Sep 2019

-Jun 2021 -Jun 2020 -Jun 2021 -Jun 2020 -Jun 2021 -Dec 2020

Net sales, MSEK 673,1 409,9 914,6 549,9 2 367,5 2 468,6

EBIT, MSEK 8,2 64,2 -21,2 -58,0 105,8 280,0

Profit before tax, MSEK -4,3 16,2 -25,4 -65,2 41,5 182,6

Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK 5,2 17,7 -17,7 16,2 4,9 69,6

Net profit, MSEK -1,5 22,9 -18,3 -40,9 35,9 198,3

Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0,06 0,92 -0,74 -1,64 1,44 7,96

Equity per share, SEK 39,14 39,66 39,14 39,66 39,14 41,63

Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK 367,1 83,5 315,8 -232,6 295,5 -483,7

Total assets, MSEK 1 804,6 1 939,3 1 804,6 1 939,3 1 804,6 1 808,2

Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK 562,6 275,6 562,6 275,6 562,6 304,2

Signed customer contracts, MSEK 4 359,4 4 751,6 4 359,4 4 751,6 4 359,4 5 130,9

No of turbines taken into operation, amount 13,0 0,0 13,0 0,0 51,0 81,0

No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 13,0 1,0 13,0 2,0 51,0 83,0

Turbines taken into operation, MW 46,8 0,0 46,8 0,0 207,1 323,7

Turbines handed over to customers, MW 46,8 0,8 46,8 1,6 207,1 325,3

Managed turbines, MW 921 687 921 687 921 903

Equity/assets ratio, % 54,0 50,9 54,0 50,9 54,0 57,3

Return on equity after tax, % 3,7 24,2 3,7 24,2 3,7 20,6**