Vivendi Sells Another 2.9% of UMG to Pershing Square for USD 1.149 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 08:30 | 14 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 08:30 | (PLX AI) – Vivendi will sell an additional 2.9% of UMG to Pershing Square Holdings for a price of USD 1.149 billion based on an enterprise value of EUR 35 billion for 100% of UMG's share capital.

In line with what was communicated on August 10, 2021 and considering the 7.1% already acquired, Pershing Square will now own 10% of the UMG share capital

The closing related to the 2.9% additional will take place by September 9, 2021



