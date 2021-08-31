checkAd

Vivendi Will Sell an Additional 2.9% of UMG to Pershing Square Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 08:38   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), Pershing Square Holdings and affiliates entered into discussions on June 4, 2021, for the acquisition of 10% of Universal Music Group B.V. (UMG) share capital owned by Vivendi, prior to the distribution of 60% of UMG share capital to Vivendi’s shareholders and the listing of the company scheduled for September 21, 2021.

Vivendi is pleased to announce that Pershing Square has committed to acquire an additional 2.9% of the UMG capital for a price of USD 1.149 billion based on an enterprise value of €35 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital.

In line with what was communicated on August 10, 2021 and considering the 7.1% already acquired, Pershing Square will now own 10% of the UMG share capital. The closing related to the 2.9% additional will take place by September 9, 2021.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

