Vivendi Will Sell an Additional 2.9% of UMG to Pershing Square Holdings

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), Pershing Square Holdings and affiliates entered into discussions on June 4, 2021, for the acquisition of 10% of Universal Music Group B.V. (UMG) share capital owned by Vivendi, prior to the distribution of 60% of UMG share capital to Vivendi’s shareholders and the listing of the company scheduled for September 21, 2021.

Vivendi is pleased to announce that Pershing Square has committed to acquire an additional 2.9% of the UMG capital for a price of USD 1.149 billion based on an enterprise value of €35 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital.