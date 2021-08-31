Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Eolus Q2 Revenue Ahead of Estimates; EBIT Below (PLX AI) – Eolus Q2 EBIT SEK 8.2 million vs. estimate SEK 47 millionQ2 net income SEK -1.5 million vs. estimate SEK 36 millionQ2 revenue SEK 673.1 million vs. estimate SEK 634 millionAt the end of the period Eolus had 921 MW under asset management



