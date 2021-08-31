Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP in the U.S. Market
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax (chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Librax brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100.
Please click here for full prescribing information including boxed warning: https://www.drreddys.com/pil/Chlordiazepoxide-Hyd-Clidinium-Bromid-Cap ...
WARNING: RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH OPIOIDS; ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION; and DEPENDENCE AND WITHDRAWAL REACTIONS
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com
