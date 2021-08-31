checkAd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax (chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Librax brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100.

Please click here for full prescribing information including boxed warning: https://www.drreddys.com/pil/Chlordiazepoxide-Hyd-Clidinium-Bromid-Cap ...

 

WARNING: RISKS FROM CONCOMITANT USE WITH OPIOIDS; ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION; and DEPENDENCE AND WITHDRAWAL REACTIONS

 

  • Concomitant use of benzodiazepines and opioids may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death. Reserve concomitant prescribing of these drugs in patients for whom alternative treatment options are inadequate. Limit dosages and durations to the minimum required. Follow patients for signs and symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation (see WARNINGS and PRECAUTIONS and PRECAUTIONS, Drug Interactions).
  • The use of benzodiazepines, including chlodiazepoxide hydrochloride, a component of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, exposes users to risks of abuse, misuse, and addiction, which can lead to overdose or death. Abuse and misuse of benzodiazepines commonly involve concomitant use of other medications, alcohol, and/or illicit substances, which is associated with an increased frequency of serious adverse outcomes. Before prescribing Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules and throughout treatment, assess each patient’s risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction (see WARNINGS).
  • The continued use of benzodiazepines, including Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, may lead to clinically significant physical dependence. The risks of dependence and withdrawal increase with longer treatment duration and higher daily dose. Abrupt discontinuation or rapid dosage reduction of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules after continued use may precipitate acute withdrawal reactions, which can be life-threatening. To reduce the risk of withdrawal reactions, use a gradual taper to discontinue Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules or reduce the dosage (see WARNINGS and DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION).

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

