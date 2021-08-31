checkAd

Soitec and Grenoble Alpes University's IUT1 join forces to develop skills in microelectronics

Bernin and Grenoble, France, August 31, 2021 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, and Grenoble Alpes University, with its Institut Universitaire de Technologie 1 (IUT1), announce the signing of a three-year partnership agreement to strengthen the collaboration between the two entities and develop a pathway of excellence for professions in microelectronics.

Soitec is a company whose origins and skills are rooted in the Grenoble area and the Grésivaudan valley. It creates a high proportion of its jobs dedicated to the innovation and manufacture of its products.

"We are aware that the outlook for the semiconductor market, highlighted by the shortage resulting from the pandemic and the geopolitical context, will soon result in a shortage of talent," notes Pascal Lobry, Soitec's Executive Vice President People and Sustainability. "Attached to our territorial roots, it was natural for us to turn to Grenoble Alpes University and first and foremost the IUT1 to meet some of our needs to support the company's growth and diversification."

The partnership is with the IUT1 department of Grenoble Alpes University. It covers the creation of training courses, the reception of work-study students, the support of students in their professional integration and the communication and promotion of recruitment actions.

"Through this partnership, Soitec hopes to contribute to training and promotion of cleanroom professions, strengthen the work-study model to meet the challenges of employee development and promotion, and integrate new talent that is better prepared for our needs and specificities," adds Michaël Fièvre, Senior Director of the Bernin site. "We are convinced that IUT1, through the quality of its educational offer and its commitment, will be able to fully participate in this ambition."

For IUT, this partnership is an opportunity to strengthen its cooperation with the professional world as part of its public service missions of training, research, and assistance with the integration of its students, trainees and graduates.

"By intensifying its direct relations with local companies, IUT1 is affirming its role in supporting students and future students in the construction of the first stages of their personal professional project," announces Jean-Luc Reboud, Director of IUT1.

