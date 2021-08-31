DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia with better than expected business performance in first half of 2021 31.08.2021 / 08:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Francotyp-Postalia with better than expected business performance in first half of 2021



Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) closed the first half of 2021 with an robust revenue and earnings performance. The company therefore already increased its forecast for fiscal year 2021 on 20 August 2021.

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 99.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2021, compared with EUR 99.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached EUR 8.8 million after EUR 13.1 million in the previous year. FP generated free cash flow of EUR 4.0 million in the first half of 2021, as against EUR 5.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, FP showed solid business performance in the first six months of 2021 while continuing to work on the FUTURE@FP, in order to transform the company into a sustainably profitable, international technology group in the long term.

Revenue in the Franking & Office Solutions business unit decreased by 3.1% to EUR 60.4 million. Revenue in the Mail Services business unit regarding the collection, franking and consolidation of business mail increased by 4.3% to EUR 30.5 million and was stronger than expected. Revenue in the Software & BPA and IoT business unit also rose by 6.3% to EUR 8.7 million. FP recorded negative currency effects on revenue of EUR 2.3 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: positive effect of EUR 0.4 million).

Focus on customer and market requirements



Over the past few months the organisation has been reshaped. With the Franking & Office Solutions, Mail Services and Software & BPA and IoT business units, FP has an organisational model in which responsibilities are clearly defined in terms of revenue and earnings as well as the customer-focused development and go-to-market approach. This structure is now also reflected in the segment reporting, which has been adjusted accordingly and thus significantly increases transparency.