DSM - repurchase of shares (23-27 August 2021)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 59,940 of its own shares in the period from 23 August 2021 up to and including 27 August 2021 at an average price of €181.63. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 9 August 2021, covering the commitments for the interim stock dividend 2021. The consideration of this repurchase was €10.9 million.

This repurchase concludes the program to repurchase 250,000 shares for a total consideration of €44.6 million.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. Our products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

DSM - repurchase of shares (23-27 August 2021) HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 59,940 of its own shares in the period from 23 August 2021 up to and including 27 August 2021 …

