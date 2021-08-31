USU Software AG successfully continues growth trend

3.3% sales growth in Q2 2021

Adjusted earnings rise by 24.5% in Q2 2021

Half-year figures attest to good performance

Liquidity increased by 18.5%

Another record for orders on hand

Sales and earnings planning confirmed

Thanks to strong domestic business, USU Software AG, together with its subsidiaries (hereinafter also referred to as the USU Group or USU), successfully continued its growth trend after a good start to the quarter. USU increased its consolidated sales (IFRS) by 3.3% year-on-year to EUR 26.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2020: EUR 25.9 million), benefiting mainly from excellent license and SaaS business.Group expenses increased only slightly year on year, up by just 2.6% at EUR 24.9 million (2020: EUR 24.3 million). This means that USU generated considerable earnings growth compared to the previous year. The USU Group thus improved its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 15.2% to EUR 3.5 million in the reporting quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 3.0 million). Taking into account depreciation and amortization expense of EUR 1.2 million (Q2 2020: EUR 1.3 million), earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.3 million (Q2 2020: EUR 1.7 million). This corresponds to a year-on-year increase in EBIT of 32.7%.After interest and taxes, profit for the period came to EUR 1.8 million (Q2 2020: EUR 1.5 million), representing an upturn of 16.0%. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.17 (Q2 2020: EUR 0.14). In the same period, EBIT adjusted for the extraordinary effects of acquisitions (adjusted EBIT) also picked up by 24.5% year-on-year to EUR 2.4 million (Q2 2020: EUR 1.9 million), while the adjusted net result increased from EUR 1.7 million in the previous year to EUR 1.9 million. This corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.18 (Q2 2020: EUR 0.16).