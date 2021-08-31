Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 Ambition

“We are very happy and proud of this move. In a context of strong earnings growth following the recent divestment of PMMA and the start of the strategic review of Fluorogases, the acquisition of Ashland’s adhesives business is a fantastic opportunity to reinforce the Group’s presence in the US and to accelerate Bostik’s growth. With an excellent business which holds leading positions in many high-growth segments and a high level of profitability, this project fully aligns with the Group’s targeted acquisition strategy. Ashland’s adhesives will constitute a new technological platform for our adhesives and the synergies are particularly high given the geographical and application complementarities with Bostik and our Coating Solutions platform. The cultures of the teams are very close, focused on customer centricity and sustainable innovation. We look forward to welcoming Ashland’s high-caliber management team and to partner together for this highly value creative deal.”, stated Thierry Le Hénaff, the Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With estimated sales of around US$ 360 million (1) and an estimated EBITDA at a very high level of around US$95 million (1) in 2021, Ashland offers a portfolio of high performance adhesive solutions in high-value-added industrial applications.

With its large range of key technologies and well-known brands, Ashland Performance Adhesives is a key player in pressure-sensitive adhesives in the United States, operating in high-growth applications, in particular in decorative, protection, and signage films for automotive and buildings. Combined with Bostik’s and the Coating Solutions segment’s sustainable and high performance solutions, its range will represent one of the most complete offering in the pressure sensitive adhesives sector.

Ashland also holds significant positions in structural adhesives in the United States, in particular in segments such as wood bonding for construction, composites and transportation. This will allow Bostik to complement its positions and to benefit from fast-growing demand driven by major sustainable trends.

Finally, Ashland Performance Adhesives offers a wide range of adhesives for flexible packaging, addressing growing demand for more sustainable products. Thanks to Ashland’s positioning in North America, Bostik will complete its geographic presence in flexible lamination, becoming one of the world’s key players in this sector.