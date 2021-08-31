checkAd

Nouveau Monde Admitted to the Global Battery Alliance – with Focus on Promoting Sustainability and Accountability for the Entire Battery Materials Value Chain

31.08.2021, 09:00  |  58   |   |   

  • As one of the first battery materials producers, Nouveau Monde has been admitted as an active member of the prestigious Global Battery Alliance (“GBA”)
  • The GBA is a World Economic Forum’s initiative, admitting leading players of the entire battery value chain
  • The GBA strives to establish a circular and sustainable battery value chain through public-private leadership and partnerships
  • Nouveau Monde’s firm commitment to sustainability, carbon neutrality as well as exemplary ESG practices, is fully aligned with the GBA’s founding principles
  • Amongst the key initiatives, as an active member, Nouveau Monde will seek to contribute to the development and implementation of the GBA’s Battery Passport
  • Nouveau Monde already participates in the GBA pilot project targeting the development of traceability for key battery materials from mining to anode and cathode production
  • Having an integrated business model, from mining to the manufacturing of anode battery materials, Nouveau Monde is ideally positioned to play a leading role in advancing GBA’s important agenda

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) has been admitted as an active member of the Global Battery Alliance (“GBA”), a World Economic Forum’s initiative dedicated to helping establish a sustainable battery value chain. Through this public-private collaboration platform, Nouveau Monde joins battery manufacturers, automakers, technology companies, governments, and international organizations. Members include Alliance for Responsible Mining, BMW Group, Google, Groupe Renault, Honda Motors, International Energy Agency, Johnson Matthey, LG Chem, Microsoft, SK Innovation, Umicore, UN Environment, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Group, and the World Bank Group.

Building upon ten key guiding principles, flagship initiatives, and taskforces, the GBA actively works to advance climate action via the sustainable development of the battery ecosystem. Efforts aim to:

  • “Establish a circular battery value chain as a major driver to achieve the Paris Agreement;
  • Establish a low-carbon economy in the value chain, create new jobs and additional economic value; and
  • Safeguard human rights and economic development consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals” (GBA, 2021).

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “We are delighted to be invited to join leaders of the global battery industry to help advance the transition to a responsible as well as sustainable green economy. Responsibly sourced and extracted battery materials are the foundation stones of the battery value chain; and Nouveau Monde takes its leadership position seriously, and we see our position as an opportunity to power an ethical, environmental, and sustainable energy revolution.”

