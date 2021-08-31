checkAd

Ashland signs definitive agreement to sell performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 09:00  |  47   |   |   

Upon completion of the sale, Ashland will be a focused additive and ingredients company with leadership positions in life sciences, personal care and coatings

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ashland LLC, has signed a definitive agreement to sell its performance adhesives business to Arkema in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.65 billion or 20 times LTM EBITDA1. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2021, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Ashland's performance adhesives business has a portfolio of products that are well positioned in the market and valuable technologies with differentiating performance for customers across a variety of applications and markets.

“Performance Adhesives is a high-quality business with a strong and dedicated team that has demonstrated consistent and exceptional financial performance over the years,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “I want to thank the leadership team and global employees for their dedication and commitment to Ashland and to our customers. I believe that Arkema will be a great owner of the business, creating value for customers and employees.”

Ashland expects net proceeds from the sale to total approximately $1.2 to $1.3  billion and the company will maintain strong capital allocation discipline using the proceeds to invest in the growth of core businesses as well as optimize its balance sheet and reward shareholders.

The company plans to hold an Investor Day later this year in which Novo and members of the executive team will present key business strategies and growth initiatives and outline expectations for Ashland's longer-term performance.

The transaction is driven by Ashland’s strategy to focus its resources on expanding its additive and ingredients portfolio which will be strongly aligned with long term environment, social and governance (ESG) drivers and with resilient high-quality consumer markets that value innovation.

“As we look to the future, we are excited about the quality of our additive and ingredients portfolio and our leadership position in the core markets we serve,” said Novo. “Our experience and innovation capabilities, together with a more ESG-aligned portfolio will provide exciting opportunities to create value for all of our stakeholders, especially our customers, employees and shareholders. As we execute our strategy to expand Ashland’s additive and ingredients leadership position, we will maintain capital allocation discipline and focus on our goals of driving profitable growth, margin expansion and improved free cash flow conversion."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ashland signs definitive agreement to sell performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion Upon completion of the sale, Ashland will be a focused additive and ingredients company with leadership positions in life sciences, personal care and coatingsWILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...