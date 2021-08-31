checkAd

Golden Dawn Plans to Drill 11,000 Meters at the Lexington Gold-Copper Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FSE:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that drilling is now planned for this fall on the Lexington property at its Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia.

Drilling is expected to begin this fall at the Lexington property. A total of 25 drill sites are permitted, with 14 planned for this season (sufficient for 11,200 meters). In addition, a ground IP geophysical survey with a total of 25 line-km is permitted.

Lexington Mine

The Lexington mine is located 11 kilometres southeast of Greenwood and 10 kilometres south of the historic Phoenix Mine open pit. The property has a long history of exploration completed by at least 12 companies. In 2008, 54,237 tonnes were mined from the underground Lexington mine and processed through the Greenwood gravity-flotation plant, producing 5,486 ounces gold, 3,247 ounces silver and 860,259 pounds of copper. The operation was placed on care and maintenance in 2009 due to low metal prices. Only a small portion of the Lexington-Grenoble Deposit was mined in that episode, with remaining resources as described in the Company's last PEA report. The area remains open for exploration along strike and down dip.

The Lexington mine was developed to exploit a mineral deposit is comprised of shallow to moderately dipping stacked zones of massive sulphide veins, quartz-sulphide veinlets and sulphide disseminations. The mineralization is concentrated within a sheared zone that follows the contact between overlying metavolcanic rock (dacite) and underlying serpentinite. Overall, the deposit has been traced for at least 525 m along a trend of 110° and is 20-60 meters wide and 25 meters thick. Individual zones range from 1-24 meters in thickness but are commonly less than 6 m thick, with the margins being gradational. Stacked zones are separated by lenses with low sulfide content that are 1-5 meters thick. Typically, the zones contain 25-35 % sulphide, with pyrite being predominant over chalcopyrite. Magnetite is present in veins that are hosted in serpentinite.

Exploration Targets

Historic exploration records indicate high potential for discovery of gold-copper mineralization beyond the immediate mine area. The favourable host stratigraphy extends over 4 kilometers from northwest of the Lexington mine area through the Number 7, Mable, and historic Lexington mines, where minimal past exploration drilling was done. The same stratigraphy continues through the new Lexington mine and to the southeast and into Washington State.

