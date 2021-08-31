Danske Likely to Postpone its ROE Target, Nordea Says in Downgrade to Sell
(PLX AI) – Danske is likely to postpone its ROE target in connection with the third-quarter report, Nordea said, downgrading the rival bank's stock to sell from hold.Danske currently targets an ROE of 9-10% by 2023The bank is likely to move this …
(PLX AI) – Danske is likely to postpone its ROE target in connection with the third-quarter report, Nordea said, downgrading the rival bank's stock to sell from hold.Danske currently targets an ROE of 9-10% by 2023The bank is likely to move this …
- (PLX AI) – Danske is likely to postpone its ROE target in connection with the third-quarter report, Nordea said, downgrading the rival bank's stock to sell from hold.
- Danske currently targets an ROE of 9-10% by 2023
- The bank is likely to move this target to 2025, Nordea predicted
- The market is not likely to take a positive view of adding two years to the timetable, Nordea said
- Price target of DKK 100 implies 9% downside
- Danske shares traded down more than 3% at the open
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare