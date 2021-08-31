Adevinta Cut to Hold at Danske on High Valuation
(PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank saidPrice target unchanged at NOK 186
(PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank saidPrice target unchanged at NOK 186
Adevinta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.
- Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank said
- Price target unchanged at NOK 186
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0