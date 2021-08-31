Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Adevinta Cut to Hold at Danske on High Valuation (PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank saidPrice target unchanged at NOK 186



