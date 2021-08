Adevinta Cut to Hold at Danske on High Valuation Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 09:03 | 23 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 09:03 | (PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank saidPrice target unchanged at NOK 186 (PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank saidPrice target unchanged at NOK 186 (PLX AI) – Adevinta was cut to hold from buy at Danske after the share price gained 50% in the last half year.

Valuation is more challenging at these levels, the bank said

Price target unchanged at NOK 186 Adevinta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Adevinta Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer