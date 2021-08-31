Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Medicover Jumps 6% After Analyst Upgrade to Buy (PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, …



