Medicover Jumps 6% After Analyst Upgrade to Buy
(PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, …
(PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, …
- (PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275
- Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, Danske said
- Central Europe markets should also continue to grow, with CAGR estimated at 13.8% through 2025 in Poland: Danske
- Medicover trades at SEK 267, implying an upside of 31%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare