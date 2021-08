Medicover Jumps 6% After Analyst Upgrade to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 31.08.2021, 09:09 | 27 | 0 | 0 31.08.2021, 09:09 | (PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, … (PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, … (PLX AI) – Medicover shares jumped more than 6% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to SEK 350 from SEK 275

Medicover has scope for strong growth in India, with sales CAGR of 31% through 2025, Danske said

Central Europe markets should also continue to grow, with CAGR estimated at 13.8% through 2025 in Poland: Danske

Medicover trades at SEK 267, implying an upside of 31% Medicover Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Medicover Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer