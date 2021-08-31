Exclusive Networks Heats Up X-OD Portfolio with Wasabi Technologies

PARIS and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Networks , a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced it has signed a distribution contract across EMEA with hyper-growth hot cloud storage vendor Wasabi Technologies . Wasabi's simplified pricing model is predictable and affordable with no tiers or additional fees for egress or API requests, delivering a cloud storage solution that is cheaper and faster than the competition.

Wasabi's hot cloud storage is perfectly suited to Exclusive's on-demand platform, X-OD, giving reseller partners immediate and easy access to cloud object storage-as-a-service at attractive prices, with superior performance and enhanced payment options either for stand-alone requirements or as part of larger projects.

Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, VP Global Vendor Alliances and Business Development at Exclusive Networks commented, "Wasabi's cloud storage expertise and Exclusive Networks' X-OD platform together create a compelling value proposition that delivers amazing opportunities for partners of all kinds. With the combined power of Wasabi and X-OD, partners can innovate a wide range of consumption and subscription models in the skyrocketing data storage market. In strategic terms, it also adds to the overall value and stickiness of the X-OD platform.

"Enterprise customers are budgeting more and more for their storage needs with public cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP and others, and frequently getting stung by extra charges for egress and API requests. Wasabi makes consumption easier, simpler and cheaper, and we at Exclusive are delighted to be able to offer EMEA partners the opportunity to enjoy enhanced benefits when they engage via X-OD."

X-OD is the digital face of Exclusive Networks, the online delivery channel for select Exclusive Networks products and services designed to simplify technology consumption and fast-forward reseller partners' success in the subscription economy. This is aligned with Wasabi's mission to make data storage simple, predictable and affordable. Founded by seasoned cloud storage leaders committed to price and performance that disrupts the rest of the market, Wasabi has experienced significant growth. The company has reached 25,000 customers and over 6,000 channel partners worldwide, with Exclusive Networks as its first pan-regional distribution partner.