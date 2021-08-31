DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN PROCEDURAL SEDATION IN SOUTH KOREA 31.08.2021 / 09:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Fully-fledged entry into the endoscopy market by adding an indication for 'induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less'

- Use expanded to various surgeries, with 'Byfavo 50mg' (induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in adults) launched in March 2021

Aachen (Germany), 31 August 2021 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) announces that Hana Pharm, remimazolam licensee for South Korea, informed PAION that South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has approved 'Byfavo 20mg' on 30 August 2021 for the indication "Induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less" as well as for the indication "induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in adults". 'Byfavo 50mg' was already approved for the latter indication in January 2021.

This additional approval of 'Byfavo 20mg' is expected to be widely used in endoscopy-related sedation procedures and surgeries.

"We are very pleased with this progress from our partner, and we congratulate Hana Pharm on this achievement," said Dr. Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG. "With the recently started market launch of Byfavo, this approval and the continued construction of a new production plant, our partner continues to demonstrate the support of Byfavo to bring this to a commercial success."

"We are pleased to launch a new drug that overcomes the limitations of midazolam, which is widely used in procedural sedation, as well as propofol, with the additional indication for 'Induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less'. This has expanded options for intravenous anesthesia and sedation according to the patient's physical condition. Now that we have obtained both indications for anesthesia and procedural sedation, we will do our best to expand patient's access to the new intravenous anesthetic named Byfavo.", said Dr. Younha Lee, CEO of Hana Pharm.