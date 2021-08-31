checkAd

Cleantech Building Materials Unaudited Interim Results to 30 June 2021

31 August 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Unaudited Interim Results to 30 June 2021

Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company” or the “Group”), presents its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The financial statements are appended to this announcement.

Strategy and Objectives

The CBM Group’s primary strategic objectives for 2021 are:

  1. To engage a leading engineering, procurement and construction firm to lead the construction of an Accoya Wood manufacturing facility in China.

  2. Together with the Group’s chemical industry joint venture partner, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Company Limited (“NTAAC”), to ensure that the Accoya Wood manufacturing facility is constructed on time and on budget, and operated efficiently.

  3. To build relationships with large-volume wood product manufacturers through testing and trials in anticipation of Accoya Wood being produced in the Group’s own factory.

  4. To develop the Group’s marketing and sales initiatives to further expand market channels and offtake agreements in the Chinese and ASEAN markets.

The Group has made progress towards achieving these objectives during the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Financial Review of the Business

The Group’s revenues for the six months ended 30 June 2021 amounted to €680,000 (six months ended 30 June 2020: €447,000). The revenues recovered following the disruption of construction projects in China and the ASEAN regions due to the Covid pandemic in 2020.

The Group realised a net loss of €2,176,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (six months ended 30 June 2020: €1,639,000). The net loss for the current period was mainly due to salaries, share option costs and professional costs. Strict cost control has limited the extent of the loss.

As at 30 June 2021, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of €60,000 (30 June 2020: €40,000) and net current liabilities of €211,000 (30 June 2020: €839,000). The Group’s equity and debt financing arrangements provide sufficient working capital to continue the expansion of the Group’s marketing and sales activities in China and the ASEAN markets, and to progress the financing and build plans for its own Accoya Wood factory in China. The Group continues to closely manage its cash position to ensure that any costs of financing are mitigated as fully as possible. In December 2020, the Group obtained an additional loan facility of €1m to March 2022 to support the Group’s operations. In March 2021 the joint venture agreement with NTAAC was signed and NTAAC subsequently made capital contributions to the joint venture corresponding to agreed milestones. On 1 June 2021 the Family Office Investor made equity investments corresponding to agreed milestones.

Disclaimer

