Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2021

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2021, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 16.3 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.

In the first quarter of 2021 a 3.43-hectare property at the price of 824 040 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

In the second quarter of 2021 a 0.89-hectare property at the price of 205 000 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2021 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first 6 months of 2021 of AS Trigon Property Development is 120,676 euros and the earnings per share is 0.02689 EUR.

As of 30 June 2021 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,652,286 euros. The equity of the company was 2,612,330 euros, corresponding to 98.49 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Cash 1,163,792 146,890 Receivables and prepayments 4,847 789 Total current assets 1,168,639 147,679 Investment property 1,483,647 2,350,000 Total non-current assets 1,483,647 2,350,000 TOTAL ASSETS 2,652,286 2,497,679 Payables and prepayments 39,956 6,325 Total current liabilities 39,956 6,325 Total liabilities 39,956 6,325 Share capital at book value 2,299,020 2,299,020 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Accumulated loss -200,288 -321,264 Total equity 2,612,330 2,491,354 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,652,286 2,497,679

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 6 M 2021 6 M 2020 Gain on sales of investment property 160,540 4,405 Expenses related to investment property -4,001 -6,335 Gross profit 156,539 1,930 Administrative and general expenses -35,707 -8,646 Other operating income 100 0 Operating profit /loss 120,932 -16,576 Net financial income 44 7 NET PROFIT /LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 120,976 -10,569 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT /LOSS 120,976 -10,569





