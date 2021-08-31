checkAd

Japanese Patent Office Issues Patent for American Manganese’s Closed-Loop Lithium-ion Battery Upcycling Process

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 10:00  |  14   |   |   

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has issued Patent No. 6906060, for the company's closed-loop …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has issued Patent No. 6906060, for the company's closed-loop lithium-ion battery upcycling process, RecycLiCo™. The Japanese Patent joins already issued patents in the United States (U.S. Patent No. 10246343 and U.S. Patent No. 10308523) and South Korea (Patent No. 10-2246670). The Company has also filed National Phase Patent Applications for China, Europe, Australia, India, and Canada.

The patent provides coverage for AMY's novel closed-loop method for achieving up to 100% extraction of cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminum, and lithium from the treatment of several cathode chemistries such as lithium-cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA). Most of the electric vehicle market uses NMC and NCA cathode chemistries, while LCO cathodes are used in smaller portable electronics.

Compared to traditional hydrometallurgical recycling processes, the Company's patented closed-loop process offers advantages such as faster reaction rates, lower consumption of acids, improved water balance, and higher leaching efficiency.

"As we move towards our goal of commercialization, we are reminded by the foundation of patents that supported our growth in battery recycling and we are honoured to be issued another patent by a country that is one of the world leaders in battery innovation," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese, "Innovation is at the core of our company and as a pioneer in battery recycling we continue to monitor new lithium-ion battery technologies and opportunities."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (778) 574-4444 
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662074/Japanese-Patent-Office-Issues-Patent ...

American Manganese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: American Manganese - Battery Recycling
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Japanese Patent Office Issues Patent for American Manganese’s Closed-Loop Lithium-ion Battery Upcycling Process SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has issued Patent No. 6906060, for the company's closed-loop …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:01 UhrJapanisches Patentamt erteilt Patent für das in geschlossenem Kreislauf geführte Lithiumionenbatterie-Upcycling-Verfahren von American Manganese
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
26.08.21American Manganese Inc. berichtet über die erfolgreiche Herstellung von elektrolytischem Manganmetall in den letzten Phasen des Projekts zur Rekultivierung der Halde Wenden und fortschrittlichen Materialverarbeitung
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
26.08.21American Manganese Successfully Produces Electrolytic Manganese Metal in the Final Stages of Wenden Stockpile Material Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing Project
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21American Manganese ist mit Upcycling von Schwarzmasse aus Elektrofahrzeugbatterien zum Kathodenvorläufer NMC-622 erfolgreich
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
24.08.21American Manganese Successfully Upcycles EV Battery Black Mass into NMC-622 Cathode Precursor
Accesswire | Analysen
13.08.21American Manganese erhält Finanzmittel für die Weiterentwicklung des Lithium-Ionen-Batterie-Recycling-Projekts in Zusammenarbeit mit Italvolt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.08.21American Manganese Receives Funding to Advance Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Project in Collaboration with Italvolt
Accesswire | Analysen