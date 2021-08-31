checkAd

Colt Data Centre Services to Build New 45MW Osaka Keihanna Data Centre

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions, has commenced construction of its next hyperscale data centre with a ground-breaking ceremony in Japan. This 42,000m2, 45MW facility will be located in Keihanna Science City, in the Kansai area. The site will be ready to service Colt DCS customers in early 2023.

CGI of Colt DCS’ upcoming 45MW data centre in Osaka, Keihanna

This carrier neutral and diversely connected facility will be purpose-designed to meet the scalable capacity demands of hyperscale and enterprise customers looking for large scale facilities to meet growing requirements. Following the 2011 earthquake in Japan, many companies realised the benefit of geographically dispersed sites and so there is a large demand for data centres near Osaka as an integral part of disaster recovery plans.

The facility will employ state-of-the-art cooling technologies to ensure high efficiency, while supporting Colt DCS and its clients' sustainability targets.

The ground-breaking for this site swiftly followed the Colt DCS announcement of Fidelity's joint venture with Mitsui to provide advanced hyperscale data centres in Japan, with potential further growth in APAC.
"Mitsui is very pleased to celebrate the ground-breaking for the first data centre project in Keihanna. Starting with this exciting project, Mitsui hopes to further strengthen our partnership with Fidelity and Colt for our JV," commented by Shinsuke Waka, GM of Financial Business Division, from Mitsui & Co.

"There has been a surge in cloud service demand throughout Japan, all of which requires carrier-neutral network access in the region, as well as disaster recovery sites," commented Quy Nguyen, Vice President, Global Accounts and Solutions. "Combined with the fact that the Kansai region of Japan has a population of around 22.4 million, generating enough GDP to position itself at the same level as the Top 20 countries, we expect this facility to be a key site for Colt DCS."

"The acquisition of this site is another stake in the ground for us, demonstrating the momentum of our hyperscale strategy and cementing our foothold in APAC," added Padraig MacColgain, Vice President, Head of APAC at Colt DCS. "This land was not originally available for purchase by a data centre operator due to Keihanna Science City being an area designated for research and development activities.  However, we received immense support from the Kyoto Prefectural authorities to help make our acquisition possible and want to thank them greatly for their support."

