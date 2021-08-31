New data on innovative biomarkers used to guide the clinical management of septic patients

Endothelial and kidney dysfunction are common complications in septic patients leading to organ failure and unfavorable outcomes.

The organ-specific biomarkers bio-ADM and penKid are used in clinical routine for monitoring the endothelium and respectively kidney function in intensive care units.

Prof. Dr. Gernot Marx of Uniklinik RWTH Aachen is presenting at ISICEM new evidence on how the use of biomarkers can support clinicians in the management of sepsis.

- German University Hospital Uniklinik RWTH Aachen ("Uniklinik RWTH Aachen") and diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announce today that novel data on the acute care biomarkers bioactive adrenomedullin (bio-ADM) and proenkephalin (penKid) will be presented at the 40th International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) taking place in Brussels, Belgium on August 31 - September 3, 2021. Sepsis is a medical emergency in need of quick therapeutic decisions, although it often progresses undetected in its early stages and remains difficult to manage in the late stages. The organ specific biomarkers first introduced in the clinical routine at Uniklinik RWTH Aachen, Germany offer a new perspective on the disease pathology and facilitate a more timely and efficient treatment.Prof. Dr. Gernot Marx, the Director of the Clinic for Operative Intensive Care and Intermediate Care at Uniklinik RWTH Aachen, one of the largest ICU wards in Europe, explains "Septic patients are at high risk of developing life-threatening complications. The use of biomarkers that can facilitate a faster and better diagnosis and monitoring of sepsis progression allows clinicians to provide the best available treatment. I am excited to share with the critical care community the latest insights on improving septic patients' management with the help of innovative biomarkers."