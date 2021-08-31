checkAd

DGAP-News HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first half of 2021

HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first half of 2021

31.08.2021 / 10:00
  • Sales and earnings growth above prior year due to strong demand in the Automotive and Communication divisions
  • Sales of EUR 296.3 million, EBITDA of EUR 19.8 million, EBIT of EUR 13.8 million
  • Forecast for the full year 2021 raised

Kirchseeon, 31 August 2021 - HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (corporate bond, WKN: A2TSCH) today published its financial results for the first six months of 2021. In the reporting period, the Group's sales increased by EUR 62.1 million year-on-year from EUR 234.2 million to EUR 296.3 million, of which around EUR 15 million was attributable to material price effects not affecting earnings. The increase in sales resulted disproportionately from the Automotive and Communication divisions, whereas the Engineering and Services divisions were not yet able to realize sales due to the late cyclical consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic as well as the orders that were postponed in the crisis year 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of the HÖRMANN Group improved significantly in the reporting period to EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 6.2 million) and EUR 13.8 million (previous year: EUR -0.4 million) respectively. The first half of 2021 closed with a consolidated net income of EUR 9.0 million (previous year: EUR -4.5 million).

Dr. Michael Radke, CEO of HÖRMANN Industries GmbH: "We are very pleased with the development in the first half of 2021. While the Engineering and Services divisions still felt the effects of the recession in 2020, we were able to experience a very high customer demand in our Automotive and Communication divisions. And even though no one can say what impact the COVID 19 pandemic continues to have, we are optimistic about the current fiscal year, which we expect to close at pre-crisis figures at Group level."

