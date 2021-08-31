Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Consolidated turnover up by 17.1 % to EUR 778.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period the previous year

Stühlingen, 31 August 2021 - Sto SE & Co. KGaA was able to continue the good business development seen in the first few months of the year into the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the same period the previous year, which was impacted heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, significant catch-up effects were achieved, especially in a number of markets outside of Germany. The high demand in the construction sector, which also resulted from a shortage of investment alternatives on the capital market, was also assisted by the generally favourable weather conditions. In the first half of 2021, consolidated turnover increased by 17.1 % compared to the first half of 2020 to EUR 778.1 million (previous year: EUR 664.5 million). Of this, the first-time full consolidation of Jonas Farben GmbH accounted for EUR 13.0 million. A net negative effect of EUR 5.4 million arose from currency translations. Adjusted for first-time consolidation and currency translation effects, the Sto Group achieved organic growth of 15.9 %.

