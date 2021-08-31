checkAd

AdvanceTC Receives Trademarks Registration for Their Brands Portfolio

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 10:10  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August, 31, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its brands, has received the registration of its trademarks.Below are the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August, 31, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its brands, has received the registration of its trademarks.

Below are the detailed descriptions of its usage in its business activities.

Foto: Accesswire

This Registered Mark represents the Company and Brand Logo

Foto: Accesswire

This Registered Mark is utilized for the Company's Unique Hybrid Tablet series

Foto: Accesswire

This Trademark is utilized for the Company's Innovative Android with DMR and/or Satellite, Multimode Communicator series

Foto: Accesswire

This Trademark is utilized for the Company's StarzChat Multimode Communications App

"We believe securing the appropriate trademark protections over brands enhances the individual brand value, and creates new marketing and promotion opportunities. At the same time, it demonstrates our strong overall commitment to protecting the innovation and commercial opportunity of our entire product portfolio," said CP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

The Company will continue to update its progress as of when new information is made available to the Company.

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices.

More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world's first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd



