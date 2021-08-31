checkAd

Original-Research SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
31.08.2021, 10:17  |  31   |   |   

^

Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG

Unternehmen: SunMirror AG
ISIN: CH0396131929

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 31.08.2021
Kursziel: EUR 194,70 (bisher EUR 174,30)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Value enhancing takeover of Lat66

SunMirror has expanded into Finland, announcing the acquisition of Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy ('Lat66'). Lat66, which started operations in 2017, is an Australian-Finnish mineral exploration company with a first mover project portfolio of more than 9,000 square kilometres within the most prospective greenstone belts in northern Finland, making the company one of the largest tenure holders in a region with high statistical probability of major discoveries, according to company information. Lat66 is developing a cobalt-gold mine in the Juusasuo mining area of Kuusamo and a cobalt-copper mine in the Haarakumpu area of Posio. Of particular value, in our view, is K-camp, the largest cobalt resource in Europe not owned by a mining or processing major, the fourth largest known cobalt deposit in the EU, and the second largest not yet mined, based on company information.
We view the acquisition of Lat66 positively as it provides diversity for SunMirror outside the existing lithium and gold activities in Australia, adding another mining friendly jurisdiction as well as promising resources to its existing portfolio of assets. With the acquisition, SunMirror will eventually be able to supply the European economy with cobalt, sourced from sustainable and stable jurisdictions in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and ESG requirements.

We believe the market should continue to price in SunMirror's existing resources and their long-term growth potential. We maintain our Buy rating for the shares of SunMirror and increase our fully diluted price target to EUR 194.70 per share from EUR 174.30 following the acquisition of Lat66. We value the equity of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange-listed company using a sum-of-the-parts valuation based on a Net Present Value (NPV) entity model, in-situ values, and peer group multiples. We did not model any future acquisitions. Our valuation is primarily driven by royalty schemes the company intends to generate from Cape Lambert North, for which we calculated an equity value of EUR 101.70 per share (base-case-scenario). We value Moolyella with EUR 50.80 per share, Lat66 with EUR 30.40 per share, and Kingston-Keith with EUR 8.30 per share. Higher grade potential at Kingston-Keith and Moolyella represent further upside to our price target, in our view.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22845.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 194,70 Euro
SunMirror Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research SunMirror AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG Unternehmen: SunMirror AG ISIN: CH0396131929 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 31.08.2021 Kursziel: EUR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hype der Impfstoffaktie Valneva nimmt nochmals Fahrt auf
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lang & Schwarz brechen weiter ein - Jahresplus fast aufgezehrt
Ölpreise geben nach - Hurrikan Ida bewegt vorerst kaum
Boehringer-Chefin: Biotech-Standort Deutschland fällt zurück
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: S&P 500 und Tech-Indizes erklimmen Rekorde
DAX-FLASH: Leitindex mit leichten Gewinnen trotz schwachen China-Daten
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax hält sich in Nähe des Rekordhochs
ROUNDUP 3: 'Monster-Sturm' 'Ida' wütet im Süden der USA - Mindestens ein Toter
ROUNDUP: US-Konzern Adtran will Adva Optical übernehmen
Zahl der Corona-Toten in Israel überschreitet Marke von 7000
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
AKTIE IM FOKUS: DWS brechen ein nach Bericht über SEC-Untersuchung (2) 
INDEX-MONITOR: Im SDax stehen zwölf Wechsel an - Drei Börsenneulinge erwartet
Aktien New York: Powell-Rede bringt Rückenwind
BEIERSDORF IM FOKUS: Der 'Neue' solls richten
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Powell-Rede bringt Rückenwind
AKTIE IM FOKUS: DWS nach Bericht über Untersuchungen unter Druck
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Powell-Rede lässt die US-Börsen etwas weiter steigen
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger warten auf Notenbank-Konferenz
Titel
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Allianz vorbörslich unter Druck wegen Warnung vor US-Belastungen
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
GDL-Dachverband DBB erwartet weitere Streiks bei der Bahn
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Verluste - Furcht vor Billiggeldentzug
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta weiter im Abwärtssog Richtung 200-Tage-Linie
ROUNDUP 2: Hohe Kosten zehren am Gewinn von Bayer - Aktienkurs bricht ein
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer rutscht auf Jahrestief - enttäuschende Profitabilität
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:12 UhrVorstandsinterview : SunMirror erweitert Portfolio an Batteriemetallen mit Übernahme des Kobaltunternehmens Latitude 66
IR-News | Interviews
Anzeige
26.08.21DGAP-News: SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy with its advanced battery metals portfolio to strengthen its position as Europe's 'Green Metals' company
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-News: SunMirror AG vereinbart Übernahme von Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy mit seinem Portfolio an hochwertigen Batteriemetallen und stärkt damit seine Position als das 'Green Metals'-Unternehmen in Europa
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG vereinbart Angebot für den Erwerb von Latitude 66
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG enters into agreement to offer to acquire Latitude 66
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Generalversammlung wählt Lester Kemp in Verwaltungsrat (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
09.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: Generalversammlung wählt Lester Kemp in Verwaltungsrat
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs