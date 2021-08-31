checkAd

ABO Wind AG: Group is well on track after first half-year

ABO Wind AG: Group is well on track after first half-year

ABO Wind is well on track after first half-year

- Net profit of 6.5 million euros generated

- Two wind farms with a total of 207.7 megawatts in Finland and Spain about to be commissioned

- Portfolio of projects under development increased to 16.8 gigawatts

As expected, the ABO Wind group has achieved a good result in the first half of 2021. The half-year report is available online in German. At 6.5 million euros, the net profit is slightly above that of the same period last year (6.3 million euros). For the full year 2021, the Managing Board expects to exceed the good result of 2020 (13.1 million euros) as well. Six countries mainly contributed to the group's revenues of 61.7 million euros in the first half of 2021 (first half of 2020: 59.3 million euros): Germany, Finland, France, Spain, Greece and Ireland.

ABO Wind has reached a new level in the construction of wind farms: In Finland and Spain, the project developer brings projects with a nominal output of more than 100 megawatts to the grid for the first time, 25 years after the company was founded. In Välikangas, Finland, ABO Wind is erecting 24 Vestas 150 turbines, each with an output of 4.3 megawatts. In Cuevas de Velasco, Spain, 19 General Electric 158 turbines with an output of 5.5 megawatts each are under construction. ABO Wind had already sold its two largest projects under construction to the future operators several years ago and then further developed them until they were ready for construction. Now ABO Wind is in charge of the construction as a service provider.

From now on, ABO Wind intends to regularly commission very large energy parks at its own risk. "It is all the more valuable for us to now gain this experience in Finland and Spain," says Managing Director Dr Karsten Schlageter. The project developer is currently working on wind and solar farms as well as battery storage facilities with a total capacity of nearly 16.8 gigawatts globally (see pdf on page 10). "In the past six months, we have succeeded in expanding our pipeline by almost two gigawatts, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic," Schlageter emphasises. "This is thanks to the commitment of our 800 colleagues and forms the basis for our future business success." The contact restrictions still in place in many countries impede the initiation of new projects and delay approval processes. Nevertheless, ABO Wind expects further increasing net profits in the next few years.

